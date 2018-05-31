New additions to the IRT team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Ride Training, LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive ride operations safety services training and ride operator certification, announces two exciting additions to the IRT team today.

Effective June 1, 2018, Erik H. Beard joins the company as a managing member/consultant and general counsel. In addition to supporting IRT’s International Ride Operator Certification and Auditing programs and directing the legal needs of the company, Erik brings a wealth of knowledge in risk management and compliance issues. A twenty-five year industry veteran and an attorney in private practice for the past thirteen years, Erik has advised clients in the attractions industry on policy development, ASTM compliance, state legislative and regulatory issues, and ADA compliance, among many other issues. He is a nationally-recognized expert in the applicability of the Americans With Disabilities Act to the attractions industry and is the creator of the ADA FAQ program – a first of its kind ADA compliance training program aimed specifically at front line employees. Erik is also experienced in crisis preparation, incident investigation, and post-incident response, having represented clients in a number of cases arising from aviation accidents and well-publicized incidents in the attractions industry. With Erik’s addition to IRT, IRT is even better positioned to offer comprehensive ride operations training, policy development, risk management, and incident support to its clients.

“We are delighted to welcome Erik to IRT as both a managing member and general counsel,” said Cindee Huddy, IRT, LLC managing member. “His significant operational experience coupled with his legal expertise is a perfect fit for the needs of IRT’s clients and is critical to strengthening IRT’s commitment to setting the gold standard for operational safety standards, training, certifications, and client support around the world.” Patty Beazley, IRT, LLC managing member added, “Erik has taught at our International Ride Operator Certification Safety school for the last 4 years and always receives accolades for his first-hand knowledge of ride operations and his legal expertise that are unique to our industry. We are excited that Erik is now bringing those skills to serve IRT’s clients.” For his part, Beard is “thrilled to be joining the IRT team. Cindee and Patty have been a force in the amusement industry for more than twenty years. As clients, I have been privileged to work closely with them for the last several years and have consistently been impressed with their drive, attention to safety, and true passion for the attractions industry. I believe strongly in IRT’s work and mission and am truly humbled and honored that they have welcomed me to the company.”

Beard joins IRT, LLC from Wiggin and Dana LLP, where he was counsel in the firm’s Litigation Department with a practice focused on product liability and aviation litigation, amusement/leisure counseling and litigation, and general business litigation. Prior to his career in the law, Erik spent nearly ten years working with Cedar Fair Entertainment Company and Universal Orlando in ride operations management. He has represented and advised amusement parks, trade associations, and industry suppliers with respect to the Americans With Disabilities Act, amusement ride and aquatic safety matters, and in legislative and regulatory matters before the Connecticut Department of Public Safety and the Kansas Department of Labor. He is a member of the IAAPA North American

Government Relations Subcommittee, serves on the Board of Directors for the New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, and is a frequent speaker at amusement industry events and trade shows. Erik received his J.D., magna cum laude, from George Mason University, and received his B.A. from The Catholic University of America.

IRT, LLC is also pleased to announce that it has partnered with Hospitality Intelligence USA LLC, an international hospitality and attractions industry consultancy headed by Anna Danau, to offer the International Ride Operator Certification program and IRT auditing services to clients in the Asia-

Pacific region. Based in Vietnam, Danau has been working with the Asian attractions industry for several years already, helping operators to boost ride safety and guest service standards, improve training methods, and execute world-class service. Additionally, she works with clients in other Asian

countries, focusing on how to use technology to improve safety and how to work across cultures while maintaining world-class safety and guest service. She will play an integral role in strengthening and expanding IRT’s international presence while maintaining IRT’s unique training approach and

commitment to its clients. Danau commented, “I am honored and excited to partner with the dynamic team at IRT. IRT’s commitment to improving ride safety through innovative training, certification, and auditing programs, is a perfect fit for the needs of the Asian attractions industry – a segment of the industry that is experiencing tremendous growth. Both Hospitality Intelligence and IRT share the same passion for ride operations safety, efficiency, and operational excellence and I’m looking forward to bringing our combined passion and expertise to the Asian market.”