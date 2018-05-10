JW Winco offers Heavy Duty Ball Transfer Units without Flange

NEW BERLIN, Wisc. — JW Winco, Inc., A Ganter Company, a leading supplier of standard industrial machine components, has available GN 509.4 Heavy Duty Ball Transfer Units without Flange.

Typically used on conveyor tracks, the RoHS compliant Heavy Duty Ball Transfer Units without Flange enable a linear or rotary movement of heavy loads on those tracks. As they have no support collar, they take the load at the housing.

The housing is steel, turned and zinc plated with a blue passivated finish, while the steel ball has a plain finish.

JW Winco offers an extensive selection of inch and metric size adjustable levers, cabinet U-handles, plastic and steel hinges and locking mechanisms, revolving and retractable handles, hand wheels, hand cranks, tube connection and conveyor components, inch and metric construction tubing, shock absorption mounts, leveling mounts, hand knobs, spring, ball and indexing plungers, jig, fixture and fastening components, retaining magnet assemblies, toggle clamps, metric casters and wheels, universal joints, oil sight glasses, and metric tools for the industrial and commercial equipment industries. JW Winco’s new website, with improved 3D CAD and online buying, is viewable at www.jwwinco.com.