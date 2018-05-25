Inch size mounting clamps with swivel ball join available from JW Winco

NEW BERLIN, Wisc. — JW Winco, Inc., A Ganter Company, a leading supplier of standard industrial machine components, now offers Inch Size GN 784 Mounting Clamps with Swivel Ball Joint, Aluminum.

The RoHS compliant mounting clamps with swivel ball joint allow precise and variable adjustment of the ball pivot within the rotation range. This is a particular advantage when adjusting scanners, cameras, lighting, monitors, and similar pieces of equipment.

Due to the efficient clamping mechanism, only small amounts of torque on the clamping screw provide strong clamping pressure on the ball. The mounting clamp with swivel ball joint can be mounted from below with the internal thread in the housing or, assembled with the GN 784.1 flange, which is available as an accessory, using three through-holes to mount from above. For a permanent high stop torque, the contact surfaces of the balls must be kept free of grease.

The housing is comprised of anodized black aluminum, while the base plate and ball are also aluminum, plain finish. The adjustable hand lever is made of a zinc die cast, with a silver in color, powder coated textured finish. The threaded stud and retaining screw are stainless steel, European Standard No. 1.4305 (AISI 303) and the set screw is stainless steel, European Standard No. 1.4301 (AISI 304).

JW Winco offers an extensive selection of inch and metric size adjustable levers, cabinet U-handles, plastic and steel hinges and locking mechanisms, revolving and retractable handles, hand wheels, hand cranks, tube connection and conveyor components, inch and metric construction tubing, shock absorption mounts, leveling mounts, hand knobs, spring, ball and indexing plungers, jig, fixture and fastening components, retaining magnet assemblies, toggle clamps, metric casters and wheels, universal joints, oil sight glasses, and metric tools for the industrial and commercial equipment industries.