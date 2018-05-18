IAAPA Breaks Ground on New International Headquarters

The next chapter of IAAPA’s history officially began Thursday, May 17, when the association broke ground on its new global headquarters in Orlando, Florida. During a special groundbreaking ceremony, local IAAPA members, community partners, and the association’s team gathered to celebrate and share IAAPA’s story in Central Florida. Our new headquarters, located in the epicenter of the attractions industry, will allow us to better serve you — our valued members.

We’re excited to share details that will truly make our new headquarters a unique and welcoming environment to connect and engage members from around the world. Scheduled to be complete by summer 2019, our 22,000-square-foot facility will be located on seven acres of land and surrounded by beautiful Florida waterways — an ideal location to host committee meetings and industry gatherings throughout the year.

The headquarters will include dedicated member space with meeting rooms, special event capabilities, and a lounge. We will also have a library dedicated to the association’s archives, along with many thematic elements and displays reflecting the diversity of members around the world. The headquarters is designed to be your place to engage with the IAAPA team and fellow industry colleagues for continued interaction between all of us.

IAAPA is proud to call Central Florida home. As we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year, we are excited to now have our global headquarters located in the heart of the attractions industry. Our relocation is the perfect step to continue to position IAAPA for an exciting future.

Thank you for your continued support of the association and for helping us build the future. We look forward to continuing to serve you and hope to see you here in Orlando very soon.