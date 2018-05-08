Amusement Industry Service Provider Baynum Painting Inc. Announces New Director

NEWPORT, Ky. — Baynum Painting Inc. is thrilled to welcome Melissa Timco as Director of the company’s Amusement Park Industry Division. Effective May 28th, 2018 Melissa will be responsible for the oversight of all services provided to parks and other Amusement industry clients for Baynum.

Melissa is a well known member of the Amusement Park world, with over 10 years of professional experience gained at respected industry providers Premier Rides Inc., and Ralph S Alberts Company. Having active involvement with several trade associations (IAPPA, NAARSO, AIMS, NJAA, NEAAPA, and PAPA) and a proven record of maintaining strong relationships makes Melissa a perfect fit for Baynum’s expanding global operation. Her winning personality and excellent project management abilities will be an asset to the team and it’s clients everywhere for many years to come.

For over 30 years Baynum Painting has been a top provider of Amusement and Water Park renovation and refurbishment services, including total ride rebranding, maintenance painting and protective coatings, corrosion remediation, and complete fiberglass slide restoration. Making sure ride coatings everywhere around the globe look and perform their best is the Baynum Painting objective.