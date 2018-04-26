Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company, and its development partner, Riverside Investment Group Co. Ltd., today announced continued growth in the China market with the planned addition of three new branded parks. The parks will be located in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu province and the second largest city in the East China region. Six Flags Nanjing will offer guests a full range of world-class experiences with a theme park, waterpark, and an adventure park. The first phase of the multi-million dollar entertainment complex is expected to open in 2021.

“This is another exciting step for Six Flags and Riverside as we introduce our unparalleled brand of innovative thrills to even more of China’s population,” said Six Flags International Development Company President, David McKillips.

“Six Flags is a fantastic partner, recognized the world over for its groundbreaking roller coasters, rides and attractions. Nanjing is a major center of culture and tourism, and the perfect location for these three new parks,” said Riverside Investment Group Chairman Zhe Li. “We look forward to having visitors throughout Chinaexperience the thrill of Six Flags and create lifelong memories with family and friends.”

The theme park and waterpark will boast state-of-the-art roller coasters, rides, waterslides and attractions along with elaborately-themed sections celebrating time-honored Chinese and American traditions. The theme park will also feature live performances along with exclusive, limited time only special events. Both parks will offer an extensive collection of culinary and retail locations.

For the most daring enthusiasts, Six Flags Adventure Park, another of which is being built in Chongqing, will be the region’s top destination for high adrenaline, action-packed thrills. From motocross bicycle races along rugged terrain, to whitewater rafting and zip lining or rock climbing high above the ground, guests will have the opportunity to reach beyond their comfort zone and take on new challenges in a beautiful, natural environment.

“Six Flags and Riverside have a shared vision to develop multiple parks throughout China, with offerings tailored to every member of the family,” added McKillips. “The Nanjing parks, like their sister properties in China and North America, will have a distinctive look and feel with one-of-a-kind experiences that will only be available at those locations. In addition, Nanjing’s close proximity to Zhejiang will add tremendous value for Season Pass holders in the Yangzi River Delta region.”