The New Electric C.P. Huntington Made Its Debut at Landry’s Downtown Aquarium in Houston

WICHITA, Kan. — The new Electric C.P. Huntington Train from Chance Rides made its public debut last weekend at Landry’s Downtown Aquarium in Houston, TX. Our 400th C.P. Huntington Train manufactured in the Wichita, KS facility will now operate in Houston as the Electric Eel Train and it will take guests on the Shark Voyage. The Downtown Aquarium also hosted a Party for the Planet in honor of Earth Day. This made a fitting debut for the Electric Eel Train as it is a zero-emissions, lithium-ion battery powered train. The specially designed coaches have clear tops so you can see the fantastic array of sharks as you enter the shark tunnel. It is a unique train experience and we are so proud that they can now do this with our Electric C.P. Huntington Train. The Downtown Aquarium is making a statement to their guests about their commitment to the environment with the addition of this attraction.

Dick Chance, CEO and Aaron Landrum, President and COO were on hand for the unveiling before an excited crowd of Houstonians. The Downtown Aquarium offered free rides to all their guests for two hours following the unveiling. You can now enjoy the Electric Eel Train seven days a week!