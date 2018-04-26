Steel Vengeance Makes its Media Debut

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Steel Vengeance, the world’s first “hyper-hybrid” roller coaster, received its first challengers this morning – invited members of the media to share their inaugural ride experience with their readers, viewers and listeners.

Steel Vengeance is a roller coaster unlike any other on Earth with unmatched intensity through a series of dynamic movements. Riders board one of three trains and climb 205 feet above FrontierTown. Once they crest the lift hill, they stare straight down a 90-degree initial drop and a 200-foot dive to the ground. Multiple airtime hills follow, including the world’s fastest airtime hill ever created on a hybrid roller coaster, and a 116-foot-tall outer-banked hill placing riders on an outward tilt while moving forward.

Steel Vengeance also features the world’s first “Twisted Snake Dive,” snaking the train through a half-barrel roll, holding it upside-down for a brief moment and then twisting it back into the direction of travel, not completing a full roll. Multiple airtime hills, twists, dives and overbanked turns follow in this 2-minute, 30-second journey.

An entirely new classification of roller coaster has been defined in Steel Vengeance – the “hyper-hybrid.” It combines the hybrid construction of smooth steel track set atop a wooden structure, but also reaches a height of over 200 feet – the defining feature of a “hyper-coaster.” It marks the fourth classification of roller coaster introduced by Cedar Point as the park’s ever-higher roller coasters have needed new categories to define them. In total, Steel Vengeance shatters 10 world records, including tallest, fastest and longest hybrid roller coaster.

Prior to the park’s opening day on Saturday, May 5, guests have several opportunities to ride Steel Vengeance:

Steel Vengeance First Rider Benefit – This fundraiser for the LeBron James Family Foundation gives guests the opportunity to ride Steel Vengeance on the evening of Friday, April 27. Tickets are $50 per person with all proceeds going to the LeBron James Family Foundation. A limited number of tickets will be sold for this event at cedarpoint.com/events.

Season Passholder FrontierTown Hoedown – During this event, exclusively for all 2018 Season and Platinum Passholders, Steel Vengeance will be open for three nights, April 30, May 1 and 2. Additional rides will be available in FrontierTown, along with food sampling, entertainment and more. This event is free to attend, but tickets are limited and must be claimed at cedarpoint.com/events.

Cedar Point and Steel Vengeance will open to the public during Steel Vengeance World Premiere Weekend, May 5 & 6. In addition to special giveaways and live entertainment, guests can enjoy the first rides of the season on Millennium Force, Power Tower, Camp Snoopy, the Cedar Point & Lake Erie Railroad and more.