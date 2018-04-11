StarGuard Elite IP purchase

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the past four years, we have worked with Starfish Aquatics Institute to evolve the StarGuard brand and grow into new markets. As of April 1st, the StarGuard program is now officially a part of the StarGuard ELITE organization with the completion of the purchase of the StarGuard brand. This is an especially exciting time for our clients and the SGE team.

The Starfish Aquatics team will continue to focus on development of training curriculum, AquaTech, and Starfish Swimming going forward. Jill White and the rest of the SAI team will work with SGE for the next two years to provide a smooth transition for all clients. Jill will be a consultant to SGE for the next six years as she continues to pioneer exemplary aquatic training techniques. SAI and SGE will continue to work together as we strive to continuously improve and provide premier products to our clients.

We are pleased to announce that Wess Long has assumed the role of President for StarGuard ELITE. Wess will provide leadership and strategic direction for the business unit in handling the day to day responsibilities and duties. Mike Friscia and James Harhi will continue to provide corporate direction and vision.