Stainless steel serrated locking plates available from JW Winco

NEW BERLIN, Wisc. — JW Winco, Inc., A Ganter Company, a leading supplier of standard industrial machine components, now offers GN 187.4 Stainless Steel Serrated Locking Plates.

By using these RoHS compliant serrated locking plates, standard components can be interlocked and firmly set at a defined angle. The range of options makes the plates adaptable for almost any application.

The locking plates are sintered stainless steel, European Standard No. 1.4404 (American Standard Series 316L), while the guide housing is stainless steel, European Standard No. 1.4305 (AISI 303) and the conical thrust springs are stainless steel, European standard 1.4310 (AISI 301).

JW Winco offers an extensive selection of inch and metric size adjustable levers, cabinet U-handles, plastic and steel hinges and locking mechanisms, revolving and retractable handles, hand wheels, hand cranks, tube connection and conveyor components, inch and metric construction tubing, shock absorption mounts, leveling mounts, hand knobs, spring, ball and indexing plungers, jig, fixture and fastening components, retaining magnet assemblies, toggle clamps, metric casters and wheels, universal joints, oil sight glasses, and metric tools for the industrial and commercial equipment industries. JW Winco’s new website, with improved 3D CAD and online buying, is viewable at www.jwwinco.com.