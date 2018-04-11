Six Flags Great America Launches New Holiday in the Park

GURNEE, Ill. — For the first time in the park’s 42-year history, Six Flags Great America, the Thrill Capital of the Midwest, is extending its operating season and inviting guests of all ages to be a part of the festivities at the new Six Flags Holiday in the Park®. This spectacular event — making its Six Flags Great America debut — features more than one million LED lights, beautifully adorned Christmas trees, thrilling rides, enchanting shows, delicious seasonal food and dazzling park décor. Holiday in the Park will premiere on Friday, November 23 and run weekends through Sunday, December 23 and daily December 26 – December 31.

“Six Flags is creating a new season of thrills as the park is transformed into a winter wonderland with a million dazzling lights and all the magical sights, sounds and tastes of the holidays,” said Park President, Hank Salemi. “We are excited to extend our operating calendar and make Gurnee the premier place to spend the holiday season.”

Additional highlights of Holiday in the Park include:

State-of-the-art light shows;

Spectacular nightly tree-lighting ceremony;

Outstanding coasters and attractions;

Magical holiday shows;

Fire pits for roasting marshmallows and making s’mores;

Millions of dazzling lights; and

Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Holiday In The Park will be the largest holiday celebration in the region and promises to become a time-honored tradition that can only be experienced at Six Flags Great America.

Holiday in the Park is included with a 2018 Six Flags Great America Season Pass and Membership. Members can now enjoy priority park entry and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long. Members also receive skip-the-line passes, sneak previews, and extended ride times on some of their favorite rides and attractions.