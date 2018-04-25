SeaWorld San Diego is only place to see Sesame Street-themed parade in California

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Sesame Street Party Parade, a colorful, musical, show-stopping parade, will kick off at the San Diego marine park starting Saturday, May 5. The parade, which is the only one of its kind in California, will feature 10 larger-than-life themed floats including iconic Sesame Street favorites such as Mr. Hooper’s Store and Count’s Castle. Elmo and his furry cast of friends will join more than 20 dancers, who will engage with guests during this highly energetic, 20-minute experience. The toe-tapping good times will roll through SeaWorld this summer every Saturday and Sunday starting May 5, 2018.

The Sesame Street Party Parade includes a pair of impressive interactive show stops. The first includes performers jumping rope, hula hooping and grooving with their favorite furry Sesame Street friends. The second stars Rosita, a favorite Sesame Street character who likes to play the guitar and is fluent in English and Spanish. The parade is the latest Sesame Street addition to SeaWorld San Diego. The park’s Sesame Street Bay of Play area is celebrating its 10th year in 2018.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring this brand new, engaging and endearing experience to visitors, especially those with young children and grandchildren,” said Marilyn Hannes, president of SeaWorld San Diego. “Our partnership with Sesame Street fits nicely with SeaWorld’s mission to educate and entertain.”

The Sesame Street Party Parade is included with park admission. VIP parade seating is available for $24.99, and Dinner With Elmo & Friends is $25 for ages 10 and older and $20 for children ages 3 to 9. The best way to experience the parade is with an Annual Pass, which costs $109.99 and includes 12 months of unlimited admission, free general parking, in-park discounts and invitations to members-only events. With an Annual Pass, visitors can be among the first to experience San Diego’s tallest and fastest roller coaster—Electric Eel, slated to open May 10, as well as enjoy all the exciting seasonal events the park has to offer. For more information, visit www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com.