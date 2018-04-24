Rapids to be unleashed

The new Category 5 Rapids – Extreme Waterslides will be unleashed Saturday, May 26, at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark in Middlebury, Conn. Final touches were being put on the massive project over the weekend as construction crews prepped the area for concrete walkways and fencing. The three-slide attraction – provided by ProSlide Technology of Canada – is the largest single project in the park’s 110-year history. Torrent (photo 013) is the name Quassy has given to the largest slide, which incorporates two gigantic bowls which will oscillate riders before they are swept into the next series of rapids. All three rides, shown on Sunday, will operate with the use of rafts. The amusement ride area of the family-owned park opens Saturday.