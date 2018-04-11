Paving the way: Kraftwerk Living Technologies announces new management structure

AUSTRIA — Austrian AV system integrator Kraftwerk LT introduces Kevin Murphy and Alex Sanfilippo to its Executive Management, strengthening the company’s Sales and Engineering Divisions. Managing Partners Manfred Meier and Christian Hofer will focus on strategic matters by handing the day-to-day management of two key company divisions to trustworthy and skilled hands.

Wels, April 10th, 2018. Kraftwerk Living Technologies, Austrian audio-visual system integrator, has seen unprecedented growth over the past months. Following a doubling of performance and growth of the teams, new roles have been established. This important step has been taken to strengthen delivery of global projects, address the need for healthy growth, further push diversity in the teams and to lay the foundation for a future-oriented business approach.

These changes include the addition of two new members to the executive management of the company as well as Managing Partners Manfred Meier and Christian Hofer stepping away from executive tasks, allowing them to focus on the strategic vision, global activities, business development as well as steering and supporting the Management team.

A closer look

As of March 2018, entertainment industry veteran and UK native Kevin Murphy, who joined Kraftwerk LT in the summer of 2016 as VP of Strategic Planning, has been appointed to the Executive Management of the company, taking over as Director of Sales & Marketing. In this role, he will be taking on the majority of CEO Manfred Meier’s sales and marketing portfolio, leading the respective teams. With many years of experience in the industry and a major involvement in these areas since joining Kraftwerk LT, Kevin is well-suited to push things forward with his skill and experience.

South African native Alex Sanfilippo, who joined the Kraftwerk LT team in Austria 2.5 years ago as Head of Implementation and Service has now been appointed to Executive Management at KLT and will be functioning as Director of Engineering. He will be fulfilling this new role, which will focus at strengthening the larger design and technical teams, with objectives on managing and developing processes, team members, support structures, resource planning and communications within this group. With a strong implementation know-how, this will also benefit the entire process chain, from sales through to implementation.

The Executive Management of the company is structured as follows and is in effect as of March 2018:

Manfred Meier, Managing Partner / CEO

Christian Hofer, Managing Partner / CTO

Siegfried Steiger, Director of Finance and Administration

Kevin Murphy, Director of Sales and Marketing

Alex Sanfilippo, Director of Engineering

Werner Spiegel, Director of Project Implementation and Service

Further new roles and departments have been established and formed to focus on key markets and client needs including Special Projects, Key Account Automotive and Industrial and Electro-Mechanical Product Development – paving the way for a successful future.

In 2017, Kraftwerk LT has completed projects in the United States, Europe and Asia, amongst them renowned installations such as the National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey at Times Square in New York City (US), Voletarium, the largest flying theater attraction in Europe, located at Europa-Park in Rust (DE) as well as projects in Russia and the Middle East, including the flying theater and media hall attractions at Zaryadye Park in Moscow. Additionally to the work in the entertainment industry, Kraftwerk LT has realized several cutting-edge solutions in the German automotive market using the latest projection, LED and VR technologies and is continuing its efforts in the exhibitions and museum space, with an exciting installation opening in Austria this summer.