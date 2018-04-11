Last Chance to Ride: Jimmy Neutron’s Atomic Collider will launch into retirement at Nickelodeon Universe in Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Blast off one last time with Jimmy Neutron’s Atomic Collider attraction before it heads into retirement on Saturday and Sunday, April 14 and 15 in Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America.

This last of its kind attraction is an original ride from when the park opened in 1992. Thrill seekers of all kinds have enjoyed countless of rides with its spins and turns.

Guests will be able to meet Jimmy Neutron along with a photo op with fun and wacky props in front of Jimmy’s Shed. Those who ride the Atomic Collider that weekend will receive a limited edition commemorative button.