JW Winco offers stainless steel inch thread leveling feet, with turned base

NEW BERLIN, Wisc. — JW Winco, Inc., A Ganter Company, a leading supplier of standard industrial machine components, now offers Stainless Steel Leveling Feet, with inch size threaded stud and turned base. Bases are available with Mounting Bores (GN 23) and without Mounting Bores (GN 21).

The leveling feet, which are RoHS compliant, are delivered assembled and cannot be disassembled.. The base is stainless steel, European Standard No. 1.4301 (AISI 304), while the threaded stud is stainless steel, European Standard No. 1.4305 (AISI 303) and the hex nut is stainless steel, European Standard No. 1.4305 (AISI 304, ISO 4032). The leveling feet also feature an inlaid non-skid pad.

