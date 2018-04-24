Hot off the press

Printing of Quassy Amusement & Waterpark’s 110th Anniversary Commemorative Magazine is underway at Prospect Printing in Prospect, Conn. The Middlebury, Conn., property will have copies of the 44-page publication available May 1 for guests at no charge. Produced in-house by the park’s marketing department, the magazine chronicles the storied history of Quassy with numerous feature articles and photos. Hard copies will also be mailed through an online postage and handling landing page that will be set up once the magazine becomes available.