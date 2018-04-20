Gold Medal Hires Joe Macaluso as Vice President of U.S. & Canadian Sales

Concession industry leader, Gold Medal Products Co. is pleased to announce the hire of Joe Macaluso as Vice President of Sales for the U.S. & Canada.

In this role, Macaluso will be responsible for new business development, key relationship management, and sales leadership. He comes to Gold Medal with over 30 years of professional sales experience. The majority of his tenure was spent with Weaver Popcorn Company, most recently as Senior Vice President of Sales – Concession Division (U.S. and Canada). He has a solid history of consistently increasing revenue and strengthening strategic partnerships. His proven skills and accomplishments clearly demonstrate the value he brings to Gold Medal.

“We feel privileged to have Joe Macaluso join the Gold Medal team. With sales knowledge that’s second-to-none and a well-respected reputation in the industry, he has all the characteristics necessary to drive success,” stated Gold Medal President, Adam Browning.

Macaluso enters the role with innovation on his mind, “I chose Gold Medal because of their investment into physical and human resources and their unquestionable commitment to growth. As a company, they reach for higher expectations. I plan to work diligently to find ways to grow existing customer business and develop new opportunities that expand the size and scope of Gold Medal’s business.”