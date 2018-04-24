Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Takes Top Honors at The World Travel Awards for the 4th Consecutive Year

ABU DHABI, U.A.E. — Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, was voted the ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park’ for the second year in a row by the World Travel Awards, during a gala ceremony held on the evening of April 19th. This recognition by guests and theme park enthusiasts from across the world, follows the iconic Ferrari inspired attraction having previously been selected as the “Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction” in 2015 and 2016, as well as the “Middle East’s Leading Theme Park” for 2017.

The prestigious World Travel Awards are recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in travel, tourism and hospitality. Winners across all categories are selected through public voting, with Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s win for this year, further endorsing the Park’s continued success in creating unsurpassed experiences for its guests.

Accepting the award, Jesse Vargas, General Manager, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi said: – “We are honored to receive such positive and encouraging recognition from all the guests and fans who voted for us. To be prized a 4th title as the region’s most exciting theme park is testament to our ongoing commitment to providing truly distinctive experiences that not only spark adrenaline, but bring enjoyment to all our guests.

“At Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, we aim to fuel excitement in the hearts of our guests from across the world, and being voted the Middle East’s Leading Theme Park in the award-winning destination, Yas Island is a great privilege,” he added.

The multi award-winning Park is home to adrenaline-filled rides and engaging attractions including Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest Rollercoaster which peaks at speeds of 240km/hr, Flying Aces, the ride with a 52-meter high loop and Turbo Track, the heart-pounding ride that shoots guests through the park’s iconic red roof to Yas Island’s highest point. In addition, the Park regularly hosts a number of cultural and seasonal events, enticing guests with action-packed activities and unique experiences.