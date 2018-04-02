Efteling’s Python roller coaster with loops re-opens to visitors

HOLLAND — As of today (31 March), Efteling visitors can once again enjoy a trip on the Python roller coaster with loops. Over just 12 weeks, the 37-year-old Efteling roller coaster has been almost entirely dismantled and reconstructed to complete the €4.5 million renovation.

The renovated Python roller coaster has retained its familiar appearance because the loops, double corkscrew and helix have all been restored. However, the course has been optimised according to modern standards and models so that the ride is smoother than ever. Litte Red Riding Hood was the first to try the new track.

The track now has a perfect line with less angular corners and rounder shapes in the corkscrew. The renovated Python has been optimised according to modern standards, particularly now that Efteling – in contrast to 37 years ago – is open every day. The famous Efteling roller coaster is now equipped for the decades to come.

“At Efteling, we like to build for eternity and the Python roller coaster with loops is certainly a part of that future. Many guests have special memories of the Python, and we want future generations to be able to look back upon their rides on the roller coaster in the same manner. It’s great to see again how the first children at the entrance judge whether they are tall enough. And then the happy looks on their faces after their ride on the renovated Python”, explains Fons Jurgens, Chairman of Efteling’s Board of Directors.