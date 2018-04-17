Efteling opens Virtual experience of the dark ride Droomvlucht

HOLLAND — Efteling – the fairytale theme park in the south of Holland – has launched a new virtual experience on one of the park’s main attractions, the dark ride Droomvlucht, making the ride accessible to disabled visitors. For safety reasons, Droomvlucht was the only large attraction at Efteling that could not be experienced by guests with a physical disability, however this has changed with the launch of Virtual Droomvlucht, which incorporates virtual reality and other techniques.

Unique in the sector

Virtual Droomvlucht will replicate the original ride, offering guests the same experience by connecting disabled visitors with their friends on the ride through headphones and microphones so that they may see, and feel the same sensations.

The combination of VR, the audio equipment, as well as other techniques, which makes it possible to experience Droomvlucht virtually and as a group, is completely unique in the leisure sector.

Fons Jurgens, President and CEO of Efteling comments: “Until now, VR has often been used for individual experiences. With the use of other techniques such as audio equipment, we have created a group experience that completely stands in line with Efteling and the theme park’s values”.

The guests’ first reaction

Annemarie Verbunt is a regular Efteling guest. Her disability made it impossible for her to experience the dark ride Droomvlucht. Last week Annemarie had a trial run and her response was enthusiastic: “I am so happy to be able to experience this. I’ve been looking forward to the day that I could experience Droomvlucht for 25 years. Virtual Droomvlucht really is a complete sensory experience, thanks to the smell and wind effects but also the contact with my friends who are on the gondola. What a beautiful attraction!”