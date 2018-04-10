Dollywood’s Spring Mix music series hosts stellar lineup of award-winning artists

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — One of the most anticipated events of Dollywood’s Season of Showstoppers—the Spring Mix music series—has guests buzzing with excitement as more than 30 award-winning artists prepare to take to the park’s stages throughout the month. The series begins Wednesday.

Dollywood’s Spring Mix (April 11- 29) features three weeks of stellar performances across multiple genres. The impressive roster of Spring Mix artists have combined to earn 42 gold albums, 18 platinum albums, 25 Grammys, 12 Country Music Association Awards, 10 American Country Music Awards, four American Music Association Awards and 56 Dove Awards.

If there ever has been a year to take advantage of the value of a Dollywood season pass, this is it. All concerts are included with park admission, so guests planning to see artists appearing on different days should consider a season pass.

The first week includes classic country artists like Pam Tillis, Shenandoah, T.G. Sheppard, Suzy Bogguss and Connie Smith. The second week plays host to inspirational artists including Amy Grant, The Blind Boys of Alabama and comedienne Chonda Pierce – also known as “The Queen of Clean.” Classic artists like The Marshall Tucker Band, The Drifters, Atlanta Rhythm Section and Debby Boone entertain park guests during the final week of the event.

A limited number of reserved seating options are available for guests to guarantee their seats in the show of their choice. These packages—some of which include dinner at Front Porch Café, t-shirt and more—are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Packages are available at www.dollywood.com or by calling 1-800-DOLLYWOOD. VIP seating packages must be purchased no later than three days prior to the concert of the guests’ choice.

Even with all of the opportunities these iconic performers have had during their careers, the chance to play at Dolly Parton’s theme park is something they all hold in high regard. Atlanta Rhythm Section makes their Dollywood debut on Friday, April 27.

“We have been around for nearly 50 years, but there are always goals that you want to achieve,” said Rodney Justo, lead singer and founder of the group. “Finally, The Atlanta Rhythm Section gets to perform at Dollywood. We’re looking forward to seeing Dolly’s fans, as well as ours. One more off the bucket list!”

Superstar Grant anticipates her chance to grace the stage of Dollywood’s Celebrity Theater. She kicks off the inspirational week of performances on Wednesday, April 18.

“I’m so excited to perform at Dollywood this spring,” said the six-time Grammy winner and 22-time Dove Award winner. “I’m a longtime admirer of Dolly’s, so what a great opportunity this is going to be for me and for so many of my friends to gather for a day of music and adventure in the Great Smoky Mountains! There couldn’t be a more beautiful backdrop. I hope to see everyone there!”

Bogguss, a Dollywood entertainment alumnus, looks forward to her return as she and Gayle open the series on Wednesday, April 11.

“It’s always a homecoming of sorts when I play Dollywood,” Bogguss said. “Not only did I hone my show while I was there the first season in 1986, but I also got my record deal and became engaged! Lots of warm fuzzy memories as you’d guess, and I can’t wait to be back.”