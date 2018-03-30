Ways to prepare for Waterpark Industry media coverage

Courtesy of the World Waterpark Association — Many of you are likely aware of the charges that have been filed against Schlitterbahn and its current and former employees. Here is a link to Schlitterbahn’s latest statements. While the WWA is not involved in these legal proceedings, we know that this unprecedented situation is one our industry and membership organization has never encountered. The association has been responding to media inquiries when appropriate.

Due to the nature of this story, we foresee continued coverage by media throughout the summer season. We also believe that some reporters will want to focus on general waterpark safety and that members might be contacted by media.

In preparation for any calls or visits from local media, we recommend that you review your own general and waterslide safety information and identify an individual who will best be able to deal with media inquiries, both reactively and proactively, potentially as an on-the-record spokesperson.

Here are some talking points that you might find helpful in preparing for media calls:

Safety is the #1 priority at our facility. We estimate more than [insert attendance figure] visit our waterpark each year and incidents that result in injury are extremely rare. We go to great lengths to ensure the safety of our guests.

Safety is woven into all we do, as we continually refine safety standards through the ASTM International process. Annual state and local inspections, insurance operator inspections and daily inspections are all part of what we do to ensure a safe experience for our guests.



Because enjoying a waterpark is an interactive, physical experience, adherence to safety guidelines and park rules is important.

If you have questions or need additional assistance preparing for a media inquiry, please contact the WWA Office at +1-913-599-0300 or email Aleatha Ezra. Also, please let us know if you are contacted by a local or national media representative.

In addition, you can refer any reporter to WWA for an industry perspective or provide them WWA’s tips to safely enjoy a waterpark.