Time Traveler Opens — World’s Fastest, Steepest & Tallest Spinning Coaster Debuts in Branson, Missouri

Branson, Mo. — Never before in the history of Silver Dollar City theme park has there been such excitement, such enthusiasm over the opening of a new attraction. With its March 14 debut, Time Traveler, the World’s Fastest, Steepest and Tallest Complete-Circuit Spinning Roller Coaster, marks a new era in coasters, delivering ride experiences unlike any before, with no two rides alike. A major difference is the spin, which is not a teacup-ride fast spin but a 360-degree controlled spin that delivers high dimension, sensations and perspectives that differ with every car, every ride, every time.

The draw for coaster lovers seeking the newest, best, most exciting ride elements is global — the experience will be available nowhere else on the planet except Branson, Missouri, the entertainment town that is home to Silver Dollar City, the 1880s style, internationally-awarded theme park, established by the Herschend family in 1960.

This custom-designed, custom-engineered ride that introduces a new generation of thrill coasters for families was more than two years in planning and construction, and is Silver Dollar City’s biggest attraction ever with an investment of $26 million. For concept, design and development, Silver Dollar City chose renowned coaster manufacturer Mack Rides of Waldkirch, Germany, founded in 1780 and family-owned for eight generations.

“This coaster’s state-of-the-art controlled spin provides riders a unique thrill experience while still appealing to families,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions, the initial advocate for delivering a ride like no other. Thomas says Silver Dollar City partnered with MACK because of their long-standing reputation of delivering many of the best and most innovative rides in the entire industry.

Christian von Elverfeldt, CEO of Mack Rides, traveled to the United States for the Time Traveler debut. “The car is the most advanced roller coaster car in the industry, featuring a free-spinning rotation on a launched roller coaster,” said von Elverfeldt. “For the utmost comfort, an on-board magnetic brake limits the rotation speed to allow the most enjoyable ride experience.”

What makes Time Traveler truly unique is the combination of spinning vehicles combined with such thrill factors as a vertical drop, double launches and multiple inversions. And unlike most coasters that begin with a slow, chain-clacking ride to the top of a lift, Time Traveler’s thrills start in the first seconds of the ride with a hushed rush, as the cars leave the load station with a spin and a 10-story drop straight down, racing down a mountainside and through the trees in the mountainous terrain.

“If you like rides, if you like unique experiences, and if you like thrills, you will love Time Traveler,” said Nick Breithaupt, Silver Dollar City Attractions. “No matter which car you choose, your ride experience will be different every time.”

The track twists and loops, reaching heights of 100 feet, crossing over itself 14 times in total. Fans of the super acceleration of launch rides get two launches on Time Traveler: 0 to 47 mph in 3 seconds, and 30 to 45 mph in 3.5 seconds. Plus, the highly-themed cars create the experience of an actual “Time Machine.”

“Since Silver Dollar City’s opening day in 1960, guests have taken a journey back in time with unique and world-class experiences. We strive daily to continue that tradition through our rides, our festivals, our crafts and our food. That pursuit continues in 2018 with Time Traveler – a Revolutionary Coaster Ahead of Our Time,” said Thomas.

Time Traveler is open with the park’s Spring Ride Days, March 14. More information is available at 800-831-4FUN(386) and www.silverdollarcity.com.