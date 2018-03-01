The Flyer – San Francisco, the world’s first and only 3D flying theater attraction, to take flight at Pier 39 this summer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — W.A. Alter, Inc. of San Francisco and the award-winning global attraction developer Triotech announced today that The Flyer – San Francisco—the world’s first and only flying theater attraction in 3D—will take flight this summer at PIER 39 in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf. Featuring cinematic artistry and state-of-the-art HD film footage captured with the help of drones and helicopters, and blended with computer-generated imagery (CGI), The Flyer – San Francisco creates an immersive experience and takes guests of all ages on an unforgettable ride, soaring over the biggest attractions and iconic landmarks throughout the City and the surrounding Bay Area.

Says John Alter, of W.A. Alter, Inc., “Through our partnership with Triotech, we have spent nearly two years researching and developing multi-sensorial effects in tandem with 3D high definition cutting-edge technology. The overall movielike originality of The Flyer – San Francisco will create an unforgettable guest experience that will have audiences, quite literally, on the edge of their seats. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the globe!”

Adds Ernest Yale, President & CEO of Triotech, “The anticipation grows as we prepare to welcome guests to The Flyer – San Francisco. Along with W.A. Alter, Inc., we’ve been working with the best in the business to create a thrilling ride that is a love story to one of the most beautiful cities in the world.”

Following an engaging pre-show experience—which includes the opportunity to take a souvenir photo, superimposed over the impressive backdrops feature in The Flyer – San Francisco—guests will take their seats, where they will soon feel the seat-based motion and the filled field of sight will ensures each guest feels as though they have a front-row seat. The floors will slip away and the 28 guests will be suspended in front of the 1,100 square foot (50 foot by 22 foot) curved screen as they take a six-minute 3D flight through some of Bay Area’s iconic landmarks and neighborhoods, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, Coit Tower, Marin Headlands, Chinatown, the Castro, and more! Additionally, riders will catch a glimpse of some of the Bay Area’s best performers and personalities from all over the 7×7 mile city, providing an insider’s guide to the City by the Bay.

Immediately following the experience, guests will have the opportunity to purchase their souvenir photos and exclusive merchandise in the gift shop.

For The Flyer – San Francisco, W.A. Alter, Inc. and Triotech collaborated with the award-winning mix media development house Fly Studio on the production of the film, which will be shown on a state-of-the-art screen manufactured by industry leader Spitz, complete with digital projections by Christie, provider of the world’s leading digital projection and display technologies.