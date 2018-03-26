Summer will come in June. In Tyumen, a waterpark LetoLeto will be open!

TURKEY — If Tyumen could become a touristic center is again a question on the agenda. The country’s largest waterpark, which name was a secret to the utmost, gets ready for the opening. Tens of fake web sites and social media pages appeared in the Internet where over a year they sprightly discuss a project with the working title of Aquamarine. The official statement of a Master Developer ‘Sibintel Holding’ Company doted every i’s and cross every t’s: Tyumen waterpark really gets ready for launching in June but with another name. A summer comes to Tyumen accompanied by LetoLeto, – that is a name of the most anticipated project of the year 2018.

LetoLeto is a unique ambiance of holiday, pleasure, and an easy life. The summer is created in every detail starting from interior design of the entire complex, transferring the quests to the tropical countries, on the total area of almost 50 000 sq.m, till the most negligible at a first site elements which shall be evaluated by our guests. That is an outstanding opening of 2018 for real, not only for the city of Tyumen and its region but for the whole Ural Federal District of Russia, as well. “LetoLeto is a gift for those appreciating comfort and quality and willing to obtain the additional opportunities available both at the world-class resorts and in the best waterparks around the globe”, – such comments about the name of the waterpark were given by a Head of Public Affairs Department of the Developer “Sibintel Holding” Mark Dobryansky.

LetoLeto is named as Number 1 in theUral Federal District, this is one of the most modern and incredible waterparks of Russia.

Over 70 water attractions, 8 of them are extreme water slides. LetoLeto is a place where reality always lives up to your expectations and it is never gloomy in there.

Amazing speed slides, sudden curves and the total length of all water slides over 1 km, 570 m3 Lazy River with 3 km per hour flow speed. An enormous Wave Pool of 750 m2 with four programmable modes and one of the biggest kids zone in Russia of total area 1300 m2. Once opened, the waterpark can daily host 2500 guests.

On a single occasion,a Park-Hotel with the same name LetoLeto will open, which will be one of the comfortable in the country. All rooms are designed with consideration of the up-to-date requirements to convenience; they are fully equipped with all the needments for comfortable staying and rest, combining a modern design with a homeyness warmth. 187 comfortable rooms of LetoLeto Hotel (including rooms with panoramic view to the Tura River) correspond to a high standard of 4 stars. Among them there are 86 rooms with additional bed for parents travelling with kids, 14 deluxe rooms, 7 rooms are equipped for the disabled guests. The Hotel includes two conference halls with total area 120 sq.m, and a free parking for 700 cars.

Also worth noting is that LetoLeto will open a chain of own café, bars, bistros and restaurants.

On 13 hectares of Tura River left side a huge complex with all-year round waterpark, a hotel, a chain of café, restaurants and bistros, a beauty salon and fitness-center, sport grounds, pools with gorgeous water cascades, mineral springs, a SPA-center, baths and saunas will be accommodated all united by one brand – LetoLeto.