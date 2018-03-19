Staten Island FunPark Opens for the 2018 Season

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s only outdoor attractions park returns for the 2018 season with your favorite, fun-filled family entertainment: Go Karts, Mini Golf, and Batting Cages!

Let FUN do the driving in a single or double kart on the SI Raceway! Meet the challenge on uphills and downhills of the FunPark Mini Golf course (18 holes), and step up to the plate in your own private batting cage in one of 9 softball or baseball Batting Cages!

“The Fun is Back!”, says Mark Blumenthal, Operations Manager. “Our timeless attractions have undergone detailed maintenance improvements and are ready to go. We have lots of great specials running throughout the season and look for special announcements to come.”

Get the most out of your visit and enjoy all three attractions with the $18 FunPark Combo pack. Other attraction prices are : $7 Mini Golf (per round), $7 Go Kart (per race), $3 per Batting Cage token (20 pitches).