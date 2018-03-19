Spotlight shines bright on Dollywood’s “Season of Showstoppers”

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton helped launch Dollywood’s “Season of Showstoppers” with a special preview today. Designed just for season passholders, the preview day marks the opening of the park’s 33rd season, one which surely will be remembered for the amazing quality of entertainment offered each day throughout the year. Dollywood’s entertainment team has invested $1 million more in its 2018 offerings than any other single year of entertainment in its history.

Dollywood has won Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Award for Best Theme Park Entertainment for nine years, and with 2018’s commitment, the park again looks to lead the way for the award. Dollywood guests know each season offers a completely new experience for families to enjoy, thanks to festivals and events which always provide exciting new opportunities to create lifelong memories. With so much world-renowned talent in one place, this is the perfect season to take advantage of a Dollywood season pass or new multi-day ticket options.

The year begins with Dollywood’s Festival of Nations (March 17-April 9). Guests can tour the world through this fascinating festival which offers a captivating glimpse at a number of cultures from across the globe. Guests experience the excitement of traditional music, dance, food and crafts from a wide array of countries while also enjoying internationally-known performing groups. The National Dance Company of Siberia, The Flamenco Kings starring Los Vivancos, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo bring three unique, high-energy shows to Dollywood. Festival of Nations is a fun, educational and exciting experience for families. Authentic international cuisine and daily celebrations by visiting nations throughout the park provide guests with an escape around the world without leaving the heart of the Smokies.

Dollywood’s all-new Spring Mix music series (April 11-29) brings three weeks of performances by award-winning artists across multiple music genres. The first week features classic country talent including Crystal Gayle, Suzy Bogguss, Shenandoah, Pam Tillis, T.G. Sheppard and Connie Smith. Inspirational artists such as Amy Grant, David Phelps, Carman, Selah, and The Blind Boys of Alabama perform during the series’ second week, while a number of classic artists take to the stage during the third week. Classic artists include The Marshall Tucker Band, The Drifters, Orleans, Atlanta Rhythm Section and Debby Boone. Different artists are scheduled to appear every day during the Spring Mix concert series. All concerts are included with park admission. For a full concert schedule, visit dollywood.com/themepark/Festivals/Spring-Mix

Dollywood’s popular Barbeque & Bluegrass presented by BUSH’S® (May 25-June 10) adds an extra week in 2018, giving fans of the genre even more great talent to enjoy during this kickoff to summer. This year’s festival features an impressive bluegrass lineup with a multitude of free daily concerts from an amazing collection of talented performers. More than 350 concerts take place during the festival. Grammy and International Bluegrass Music Association winner Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, IBMA winners Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Dailey & Vincent, and The Grascals are just a few of the headliners which make this one of the biggest bluegrass events around. This annual tradition wouldn’t be complete without pounds of saucy pulled pork, barbequed chicken and ribs by the slab. This guest-favorite event is music to the ears—and a treat for the taste buds!

Dollywood’s Summer Celebration (June 16-Aug. 5) is just that—a time to celebrate making memories with family at a place everyone enjoys! This summertime event features extended park hours, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, giving families a unique chance to ride Dollywood’s world-class attractions, including Lightning Rod and Wild Eagle, all day and well into the night! A multitude of options keeps families entertained with iLuminate and DRUMLine Live!, thrilling guests with their unique shows during the festival. America’s Got Talent finalists iLuminate come to Dollywood June 16-July 4 with their electrified glow-in-the-dark costumes to perform dynamic dance routines and illusions. From July 7- July 21, DRUMLine Live! creates a synchronized musical masterpiece based on the hit 2002 movie Drumline—but it’s not the typical halftime performance! To complete the day, the park’s festive nightly fireworks show is a colorful extravaganza set to uplifting music which celebrates the fun of Dollywood after dark!

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 28-Nov. 3) provides more fall family fun with the expansion of the new guest-favorite Great Pumpkin LumiNights and the largest Southern gospel event in America. Dollywood is open until 9 p.m. every night during the festival. More than 600 performances by award-winning Southern gospel acts take place during the festival, while each night, thousands of carved pumpkins illuminate the dark with an expanded number of displays and activities for families to enjoy. Dollywood guests also can enjoy the spectacular artistry of visiting crafters from across the country, or sample the special harvest-themed food items from Dollywood’s award-winning foods team. Each day is a picture-perfect opportunity for your family to enjoy the traditional experiences of a Smoky Mountain harvest!

Celebrating a decade of being honored as the Best Christmas Event at any theme park worldwide, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 10-Jan. 5, 2019) provides the perfect holiday atmosphere to put families in to the Christmas spirit. Wander through the park’s more than four million holiday lights, enjoy the spectacular holiday performances and warm Christmas atmosphere, or taste the holiday-themed food, and it is easy to understand why it has become a family tradition for so many. From the cheer of Dollywood’s Parade of Many Colors, to traditional holiday shows like It’s a Wonderful Life and Christmas in the Smokies, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas helps families create memories to share for a lifetime.