Services for Jeremy (Jerry) L. Pendleton

WEBSTER, N.H. — Graveside services for Jeremy L. Pendleton who passed away December 28, 2017, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on April 28, 2018, at the Corser Hill Cemetery, Allen Road, Webster, N.H. with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the Webster Town Hall, 945 Battle St, Webster, N.H. 03303.

In Jerry’s true fashion the family has an afternoon of food and fun planned. Jerry was a remarkable man, truly one of a kindness and guests are encouraged to share stories and remembrance.

The family has asked that those who are planning on attending Jerry’s Celebration of Life to RSVP to: sales@skytrans-mfg.com and PLEASE indicate the number of people in your group so proper planning may be done.

Sincerely the Pendleton family:

Jerry Jr., John, James, Daniel and Matthew

Area accommodations for friends & family traveling from afar: