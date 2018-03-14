SeaWorld’s Seven Seas food festival brings Latin beats & eats to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando’s popular Seven Seas Food Festival will be introducing new Latin-inspired menu items starting Saturday, March 31. The event will also feature performances from the hottest Latin artists every Saturday and Sunday through April 15.

Seven Seas Food Festival Headline Entertainment:

While new flavors tempt guests’ taste buds throughout the park, live entertainment will have guests out of their seats, dancing and singing to the beat. Popular reggaeton, salsa, Latin pop and merengue concerts will excite attendees each weekend at SeaWorld Orlando’s Bayside Stadium. All concerts start at 3 p.m. and are included park admission.

· To Be Announced – March 31

· El Gran Combo – April 1

· Yandel – April 7

· Jerry Rivera – April 8

· To Be Announced – April 14

· N’Klabe- April 15

Seven Seas Food Festival Coastal Cuisine:

Beginning Saturday, March 31, the event takes delicious inspiration from Latin American flavor and tradition. Brand new menu items, prepared exclusively by SeaWorld’s Executive Chef Hector Colon, bring the distinct flavor of Latin American cuisine to life. Guests can savor:

· NEW- Empanadilla Loca- Pizza Empanada with Cheese, Beef, Mayo-Ketchup, Lettuce and Tomato

· NEW- Mofongo with Carne Frita- Garlic Mashed Plantains with Onion Mojo, Served with Fried Pork.

· Lechón Asado- Traditional, Roasted Pork Rubbed with Caribbean Seasonings, Pigeon Peas and Choice of Ripe or Sweet Plantains

· Pincho con Tostones- Skewered, Flame-grilled Chicken or Pork with a Sweet and Spicy BBQ Sauce and Served with Fried Plantains

· Empanadilla de Pizza- Pastry Filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce

· Empanadilla de Carne- Pastry Filled with Savory Ground Beef

· Empanadilla de Pollo- Pastry filled with Seasoned Pulled Chicken

· Bacalaítos- Thin, Crispy Salted Codfish Pancake

The new menu items compliment the Festival’s existing 12 culinary markets and their unique Asian, Mediterranean, North Atlantic, Polynesian and locally inspired dishes. To accompany each plate, guests can also enjoy 70 local and international craft brews and 50 wines and spirits including flavored mojitos, margaritas and sangria. A complete menu of the Seven Seas Food Festival delights can be found online at SeaWorldOrlando.com/SevenSeas.

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival begins at select markets around the park at 11:00 a.m. with all locations in full operation by 12:00 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through April 15.

Like all special events at SeaWorld, the Seven Seas Food Festival is included with park admission – including the festival’s concerts and performances at Bayside Stadium.