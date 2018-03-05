Michael Colglazier Bids the Disneyland Resort a Fond Farewell

Orange County Neighbors,

Disneyland opened in 1955 to incredible fanfare and celebration. Broadcast across the country, the opening ceremony for the park set a pace for excitement that we have maintained for more than 60 years.

Today, we dazzle thousands of guests every day with larger-than-life parades, shows and attractions. Despite these grand displays of entertainment, the most memorable moments for our guests usually occur on a much smaller scale. They take place as shared experiences between friends and family, or as interactions with our fabulous Cast Members.

Being an Orange County resident has a similar dynamic. I’m proud to have been part of the large-scale projects here at the resort and throughout the community—but the moments I will remember most fondly and vividly are those that I have shared with many of you on a much more personal level.

I am very proud to have been part of the events and programs sponsored by the Disneyland Resort, including ACT Anaheim, Million Dollar Dazzle and Disney VoluntEARS—as well as being a member of the CHOC Children’s board and the Chancellor’s CEO Roundtable for UCI. Each of these organizations and initiatives makes a significant and lasting impact within our community.

As I transition from my role as president of the Disneyland Resort to pursue a new adventure within Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, I am very thankful for the friendships that I have had—and will continue to have—with all of you. I am very fortunate that my new job will take me to Asia regularly but still allow me to live full time in Orange County. My family has fallen in love with this community, and we are extremely proud to call it home.

Sincerely,

Michael Colglazier

Past President, The Disneyland Resort

President and Managing Director, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Asia