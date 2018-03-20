McGowan Amusement Group adds veteran professional to Family Entertainment Center team

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drew Tewksbury, Director and Senior Vice President of McGowan Amusement Group is excited to welcome Ryan Gillenwater as Vice President of McGowan Amusement Group. Ryan is a veteran of the amusement and insurance industries. Ryan has created several successful insurance programs over the years focused on the Family Entertainment Center segment of the industry.

“McGowan has quickly grown into one of the Amusement industry’s largest and most respected providers of insurance and risk management services. Ryan’s unique hands‐on approach and unwavering commitment to his clients makes him the perfect fit for our firm,” said Mr. Tewksbury.

Ryan has spent the past ten years developing a reputation as one of the most respected Family Entertainment Center insurance experts in the industry. Both owner/operators and manufacturers alike call on his expertise to conduct risk and safety reviews of their products and facilities.

Mr. Gillenwater stated, “I have known Drew and McGowan for a number of years and have respected and been impressed with their knowledge and client‐focused process. Drew and his team share the same beliefs and values that I do when it comes to taking care of and providing value to our amusement clients. I am looking forward to the great work we are going to be able to do together.”

McGowan Amusement Group is a leading provider of insurance and risk management services to the amusement industry. Focusing on education and prevention, they are transforming the way the amusement industry looks at insurance and risk management. The McGowan Amusement Group manages the IAAPA Elite Insurance Program, as well as their nationally distributed Amusement Insurance Program for Family Entertainment Centers, Amusement Parks, Water Parks, Trampoline Parks, and Carnivals.