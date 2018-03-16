Majorie “Marge” Chance passes at 93

​ WICHITA, Kan. — Marjorie Esther Chance, wife of the late Harold Chance, founder of Chance Manufacturing Co, Inc., passed away on March 15. She was 93. ​Marjorie, known to everyone as “Marge,” was born on Oct. 11, 1924 in Wichita to John and Marian Westwood. She was the oldest of five children. She grew up in Wichita and graduated from East High in 1942 before attending nursing school.

Marge married Harold Chance in 1946. They had five children and enjoyed 63 years of marriage before Harold’s passing in 2010. They had 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

​Many would say that Marge was the backbone of Harold’s success in business. In 1960, Chance Manufacturing was born out of Harold’s love of trains and grew into a world-renowned maker of carnival and amusement park rides. They both worked hard to make Harold’s dream come true and provide for their family.

​Marge was a philanthropist who helped those in need and supported many programs in Wichita. She was a generous benefactor for Newman University, where, in 2011, she received an honorary doctorate degree in Humane Letters. She was instrumental in bringing the nursing degree program to Newman and created the Marjorie Chance Nursing Scholarship fund.

​An open viewing for Marjorie Chance will be held Sunday, March 18, at Resthaven Mortuary. Her Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 19, and her Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 20. The two latter memorials will take place at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3636 N. Ridge Road, Wichita.

​Memorial donations may be made to A New Hope, A New Home: Built of Living Stones, Care of: Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1425 N. Chautauqua, Wichita, KS, 67214, and the Wichita Children’s Home, 7271 E 37th St. N., Wichita, KS, 67226.