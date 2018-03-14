Hudson River Park’s Pier 62 Carousel Opens for the 2018 Season

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Hudson River Park’s Pier 62 Carousel returns for the 2018 season! Enjoy a ride on New York City’s carousel on the water atop your favorite Hudson Valley creature of the land, sea, and sky. This signature 36 ft. carousel features 33 hand-carved wood creatures native to the Hudson Valley and one chariot, allowing for up to 36 passengers per ride. The carousel’s infrastructure includes a green roof and opens out to a large sprawling lawn with tree-lined pathways.

“We are very pleased to open this incredible and unique Carousel to the neighborhood and to visitors for 2018. A ride such as this has become a tradition for thousands of people annually for nostalgia, for dates, for a child’s special memory, birthday celebrations, and most importantly for fun”, says Fernando Rosario, Carousel Manager.

Tickets start at $3.50 for one ride, and can be purchased individually or in bulk at discounted rates: $10 for 3 tickets, and $30 for 10 tickets.

The Pier 62 Carousel offers free weekend entertainment after Memorial Day Weekend, from balloon-twisting clowns to awe-inspiring magicians. Carousel riders and visitors can enjoy FREE live shows while overlooking New York City’s beautiful Hudson River and Manhattan skyline. Performances are every Sunday and Holiday between May 27 and September 30, at 2pm and 4pm. Follow the Pier 62 Carousel on Instagram and Facebook for more information, including special offers.