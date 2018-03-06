Fun-Land Provides Virtual Reality Gaming Experience

Fredericksburg, Va. – After a successful launch of Clip ‘n Climb to the park in February, Fun-Land continues to add to the guest experience by bringing in its second big addition of 2018.

Central Park Fun-Land has added an experience unlike any other, an interactive virtual reality video game by Hologate. The new Hologate virtual reality game opened at the park on March 2nd for a special free preview day for season passholders, and the experience continued running all weekend long for guests visiting the park.

The Hologate virtual reality experience mixes a high resolution and detailed world where you and 3 others defend your positions against the robotic samurai The game allows four guests to play at a time against one another, or on the same team for one common goal.

The decision to add a virtual reality attraction was made to provide a unique and memorial experiences for guests that gives them something they could not typically do anywhere else with family and friends. The new attraction also provides guests access to the most modern game experiencing technology can offer. The virtual reality experience is thrilling for all ages and opens up kids to a whole new world of fun.

Currently the Hologate VR experience is open daily at Fun-Land and guests are able to play it anytime using Play Value. Fun-Land will continue to bring value with the biggest attraction of the year, as the new “Twist-n-Shout” indoor roller coaster will arrive this summer.

Central Park Fun-Land is an indoor/outdoor Family Entertainment Center located in Fredericksburg, Virginia. It features 10 different rides and attraction inside its 40,000 square foot building along with over 90 different arcade games. 9 additional rides and attractions are located outside on 7 acers in the middle of the Central Park Shoping District.