Forest Park Carousel Amusement Village Opens for the 2018 Season

QUEENS, N.Y. — “The Crown Jewel of Queens” returns for the 2018 season with exciting kid-friendly rides: The Woodhaven Express Choo-Choo Train and Frog Hopper. NYC’s only historic Designated Landmark carousel, The Forest Park Carousel, will begin its 115th year of rides. In addition, the Forest Park Carousel Amusement Village offers classic games and the Carousel Cafe featuring tasty snacks and drinks.

“The 2018 season could not arrive any sooner”, says Daeshawn Grimes, Operations Manager. “We are very excited to share our off-season work with all our Guests. Last year we introduced the Frog Hopper ride and have a grand surprise in store for returning and new visitors which will debut early Summer.”

Tickets start at $3.50 per ride or game, and can be purchased individually or in bulk at discounted rates: $10 for 3 tickets, and $30 for 10 tickets.