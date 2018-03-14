Fantasy Forest Amusement Park Opens for the 2018 Season

QUEENS, N.Y. — Queens’ only amusement park returns for the 2018 season with all your favorite attractions and fun-filled family entertainment! The Fantasy Forest Amusement Park features eight exciting rides, including Queens’ only roller coaster, The Corona Cobra Coaster, and historic Flushing Meadows Carousel from the 1964-65 World’s Fair. In addition, Fantasy Forest offers classic games like the multi-player Rising Waters.

“We are very excited to open for the 2018 season. All the great rides of Fantasy Forest are returning better than ever. All our off-season park upgrades are complete and our team is preparing and training for fun filled days”, says Kassandra Pearson – Operations Manager.

Get the most out of your visit and enjoy unlimited rides with the Weekday Unlimited Ride Wristband for only $25 (restrictions apply). Tickets start at $3.50 per ride or game, and can be purchased individually or in bulk at discounted rates: $10 for 3 tickets, $30 for 10 tickets, $55 for 20 tickets, and $100 for 40 tickets.