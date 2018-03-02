Euro Attractions Show 2018 Will Take Place at the RAI Exhibition Center Amsterdam, 25 – 27 September 2018

Amsterdam, Netherlands — The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) has announced Euro Attractions Show (EAS) will return to Amsterdam 25-27 September 2018. EAS 2018 will host the largest show floor in the event’s history complete with more than 500 exhibitors in four exhibit halls. More than 12,000 leisure, tourism, and entertainment professionals from more than 100 countries are expected to attend.



EAS is the premier trade show and conference in Europe for owners, operators and suppliers of all kinds of leisure, tourism and entertainment professionals. Attendees representing amusement parks, water parks, zoos and aquariums, museums and science centres, shopping centres, festivals and events, holiday parks and resorts, cultural attractions and more as they come together to learn what’s new in the global attractions industry. From playgrounds, to ticketing systems, food and beverage concepts, rollercoasters and other rides, EAS is the place for owners and operators to look to the future and begin to develop ideas for future attractions at their facilities.



Opportunity to develop industry knowledge

EAS 2018 also offers attendees an extensive and diverse education programme. The program includes over 80 hours of educational sessions and will feature presentations from many of Europe’s leading operators on topics such as industry trends, innovative technologies, marketing and communications, entertainment, government relations, safety and security, food and beverage, games and merchandise, facility operations, human resources, and more. Leisure facilities can learn how to further develop their facilities and stay ahead of any changes in the leisure industry landscape. Participants can also take part in several events and behind-the-scenes tours at regional Amsterdam tourism attractions, including Walibi Holland and more.



The perfect occasion to expand professional networks

Industry professionals will have several unique occasions to network and connect with colleagues from around the region and world. Each event can help industry professionals to make new connections, share best practices and expand their network across the attractions industry. The EAS 2018 Opening Reception will take place at the Strand Zuid event location, conveniently located directly next to the trade show halls.



Tourism and leisure culture is alive in Amsterdam

2018 is the third time EAS will take place at the RAI Exhibition Centre. Conveniently located between the airport and the Amsterdam city center with direct metro and tram connections, the RAI centre is the perfect location for EAS.



The strong culture of holiday parks, leisure attractions and hospitality in the Netherlands makes Amsterdam the ideal destination for EAS. Many of Europe’s top leisure industry destinations are located in the Benelux region and Amsterdam is a unique destination complete with a diverse leisure, tourism, and entertainment industry.



Additional details about EAS 2018 are available at www.IAAPA.org/EAS