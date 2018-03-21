Emmy Award-Winning RWS Entertainment Group to produce ‘Club Eternity’ during TransWorld’s 2018 Halloween & Attractions Show

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Entertainment Group (RWS), a New York City based full-service production company that creates award-winning custom entertainment, live events, and branded experiences worldwide, announced today that it will cast and produce ‘Club Eternity’ with TransWorld. The multi-tiered cabaret event is part of TransWorld’s 2018 Halloween & Attractions Show and will take place on the night of March 23, 2018 at Paddy O’s in St. Louis – a close walk from the Convention Center. TransWorld is teaming up with RWS to throw the party in celebration of TransWorld’s 10th anniversary in St. Louis. Attendees will get to experience a wide variety of activations, performances and indulge in free food at the event.

RWS will be setting up and producing activations throughout the event and will be providing specialty performers to enhance the guest experience. RWS plans on taking the ‘outside of the haunt’ experience that major haunted houses are now engaging in with their guests and applying it to ‘Club Eternity’ to provide a unique experience for each attendee. The event will allow attendees to choose their own experience with a multi-tiered cabaret where they can either dance in “Heaven”, limbo in “Purgatory”, or commiserate with the wicked in “Hell.”

“Horror-centric events are always a favorite among RWS performers,” said Ryan Stana, CEO of RWS Entertainment Group. “This is going to be something partygoers do not want to miss. TransWorld’s legacy in the business is unmatched and we are eager to work with them to celebrate their 10 years in St. Louis. We are also looking forward to some big announcements coming this year with RWS designing and installing experiences in some of the world’s best amusement parks!”

RWS Entertainment Group is an Emmy Award-winning, New York-based live entertainment production company that creates custom entertainment, live events and branded experiences for top resorts, cruise lines and theme parks. Last month, RWS announced the launch of a Theatrical and Development Department, set to produce theatrical shows for Broadway off-Broadway and more. Additionally, RWS-owned Binder Casting recently opened two new divisions – commercial and film – operating alongside the already established theatrical team. The expansion transformed RWS into a one-of-a-kind company that brings producing, creative development, general management, production management, casting, wardrobe, rehearsal studios and other production services under one roof, saving producers time and money.