Congress Passes 2018 Spending Package; J-1 Visa Provision Included

On March 23, Congress passed the 2018 omnibus appropriations bill which funds the government for the remainder of the fiscal year. IAAPA successfully advocated for a provision in the bill which sends a strong positive message to the Administration about the value of the Summer Work Travel Program (J-1 Visas), widely used by the attractions industry. The provision requires consultation and notice to Congress regarding the estimated economic impact of any changes to the program and how changes would affect the public diplomacy goals of our country.

The purpose of the provision is to ensure reasonable consultation with Congress and stakeholders prior to the Administration making substantial changes to the program which could have a negative impact on either the businesses that host Summer Work Travel Exchange Visitors or the exchange visitors themselves.