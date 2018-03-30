Commemorative Quassy magazine coming in May

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Quassy Amusement & Waterpark will mark its 110th anniversary season this year with a commemorative magazine focusing on the storied history of the landmark property.

Available May 1 at the park, the full color publication will have numerous feature articles including Quassy’s Trolley Park Heritage, The Coasters At Quassy, Just Add Water (advent of Quassy’s waterpark), Carousel History and more.

While the publication will be offered to guests free of charge, those wishing to donate to Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Fla., may do so when picking up a copy. Give Kids The World Village is an 84-acre, nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides weeklong, cost-free vacations to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. Quassy has long supported the village and its outreach initiatives.

The entire magazine, produced in-house by Quassy, will also be available online after the hard copy edition is released.

The amusement ride area of the park opens April 28 with Splash Away Bay waterpark and Quassy Beach opening on May 26.