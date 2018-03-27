Amusement Today revises news sections, redirects staff duties

New safety section grows from requests by industry leaders

ARLINGTON, Texas — Amusement Today Publisher Gary Slade has announced several enhancements to the print publication that will begin with the April 2018 issue.

Readers will notice that the six issue sections have been modified slightly.

The Newstalk page has been rebranded Amusement Viewsto reflect the diversity of staff and contributor viewpoints on hot topics within the amusement industry.

The International section has been merged with the other existing sections. Readers will continue to see our regular international news coverage within the section that is best suited to the subject.

Parks, Fairs & Attractionshas been relocated to the front of the issue, followed by the renamed Water Parks & Recreation. “Recreation” is a better fit for AT’s continuing coverage of resorts, cruise ships and aquatics.

Business & Newsmakerswill round out the third section, with coverage of business news, industry influencers and personnel, park stocks and more.

A new section has been added: Safety & Operations. For well over a decade, AThas actively covered and promoted industry safety, maintenance and operations, as well as all the major industry safety seminars. This section will be wholly dedicated to the publication’s unrivaled coverage in this area.

Classified will retain its position at the conclusion of each issue.

Also new with this issue are page tabs colored to match the six section headers, providing speedier reference to a given section.

“I am extremely pleased with the new section lineup we are introducing with this issue, especially our new Safety & Operations section,” Slade said. “We encourage all parks and suppliers to send us your news related to safety, maintenance and operations. Our industry firmly advocates ‘Safety First,’ and now AT has its own section to reflect this important sector of the business.

“Attendees and suppliers AT polled during the recent trade shows and safety seminars all support this move. It is clear that this is the right thing to do for our industry.”

Duties among the publication’s existing staff also have undergone some reorganization.

Dean Lamanna is assuming the role of managing editor for the print issue. He will continue to report news internationally as well as edit and curate content daily for the publication’s growing social media pages.

Derek Shaw, a longtime AT contributor, will be transitioning into carnival and fair coverage in the coming months, allowing reporter Pam Sherborne to pursue general editorial coverage and advance feature stories as well as contribute to the new Safety & Operations section.

John Robinson moves into the role of production manager, overseeing the layout of the print issue as well as the production of the daily Extra! Extra! desktop edition and management of amusementtoday.com and other electronic platforms.

Savannah Breen, who joined AT in June 2017, will oversee all print circulation duties, including new subscriptions and renewals. To order a subscription, or renew a current subscription, email Savannah at sbreen@amusementtoday.com or call: (817) 460-7220 ext. 5.

To make getting news and information to Amusement Today and its electronic publishing platforms easier, a new, centralized email address has been activated. All inquiries, press releases, photos, obituaries and personnel news should be directed to editorial@amusementtoday.com.