A ‘wheeley big deal’ rolls into Coney Island for park opening May 26

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The largest mobile Ferris wheel-style ride in North America rolls into Coney Island when the park opens for its 132nd year of operation Saturday, May 26 for a six-week stay.

Soaring a breathtaking 155-feet above the Ohio River, the Coney Island SkyWheel offers passengers a one-of-a-kind 360-view. The SkyWheel features 36 six-person gondolas. Each ride will take about 10 minutes, with the majestic observation wheel making four rotations per session.

In the daytime, the giant Wheel will offer families a memorable view of Coney Island, the Ohio River and beyond. At night, the wheel comes alive with more than a half-million LED points of light visible for miles around.

“The Coney Island SkyWheel is an extraordinary structure, taking family playtime to new heights with state-of-the-art technology,” said Coney Island Marketing Director Sally Derrick. “It is the tallest ride of its kind in Ohio and is a great way to launch an exciting 2018 season while putting the wintertime Ohio River issues behind us.”

The Coney Island SkyWheel will be located adjacent to the park’s popular Sunlite Water Adventure area, towards the Riverbend Music Center.

Families can take the massive Coney Island SkyWheel for an unforgettable spin from May 26 through July 8. Cost per rider is only $5. Tickets will be available online beginning March 20.