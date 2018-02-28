“The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle” Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood For a Limited Engagement Weekends in March and Daily from March 24-31

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Universal Studios Hollywood springs into March with the return of the dazzling light projection spectacular, “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle,” at “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” for a limited engagement.

As night falls on Hogsmeade village, “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle” shines brightly with an awe-inspiring spectacle that showcases the four houses of Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin and culminates with awesome beams of lights that fan into the night sky.

The colorful state-of-the-art light display and special effects projection is accompanied by a special musical arrangement created by Academy Award-winning composer John Williams based on his original scores composed for the film series. The musical arrangement that emanates in a surround sound environment was conducted by prolific arranger William Ross and recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra in London.