Polin USA Welcomes Director of Sales and Marketing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Polin USA is proud to announce and welcome Amy Altman as the company’s Director of Sales and Marketing. In her new role, Amy will oversee strategic marketing initiatives, sales team development and design coordination.

“We are very pleased to have Amy on board at Polin USA,” said Vern Garrett, Managing Director of Polin USA. “Her experience in the water play industry is invaluable and will further enable us to provide the highest-level service to waterparks, resorts, and municipalities.”

Amy joins the Polin USA team from Aquatix by Landscape Structures, Inc (formerly Aquatic Recreation Company (ARC)) located in Eden Prairie, MN. Aquatix specializes in the design, fabrication, and installation of public use splash pads and spray parks. It was there that Amy served as National Sales Manager over the sales and marketing team. During her tenure at Aquatix (ARC) she served as national sales manager, where among other responsibilities, she directed marketing campaigns and sales channel development. An important management team member, she fostered a communicative company culture that promoted growth and process improvement.

Amy was a key member of the transition team during the sale of ARC to Landscape Structures, Inc. and under her leadership, Aquatix preserved its pre-acquisition revenue volumes and projected a 20% growth-rate in 2017. After the transition, Amy deployed a new, more technical product line to more than 25 organizations, providing them with tools and education to ensure a successful conversion at all levels of the company.

“Amy has been a long time aquatic professional and a true reliable partner for us. We look forward to continuing to work with Amy and the Polin product line.”-Zach Brazier Vice President Global Specialty Contractors Inc.. Minnesota, USA.

“I’d like to congratulate Amy on her new role with Polin USA. Having worked with both Amy and Polin Waterparks in the past I think this is a great pairing. With her previous aquatic experience I’m sure she will do well in her new role.” – David Bennison Managing Director at Leading Edge Leisure. New Zealand.

Dr. Baris Pakis, president of Polin Group, says the company’s Polin USA office will allow the company to better serve its customers and partners in USA.