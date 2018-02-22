Palace Entertainment promotes Eric Eimstad to general manager of Miami SeaQuarium

MIAMI, Fla. — Palace Entertainment, parent company of Miami Seaquarium, has promoted Eric Eimstad to general manager of the park. In this new role, Mr. Eimstad will oversee all aspects of the park’s management and operations, and develop new business opportunities for the visitor attraction. In addition, he will also concentrate and execute business initiatives centered on the park’s pillars of commitment – entertainment, education, wildlife conservation and community involvement. Mr. Eimstad previously served as the park’s assistant general manager and chief marketing officer.

Eimstad is no stranger to Miami Seaquarium. He first joined the park in 1976 as a show assistant, where among other things, he cleaned sea lion enclosures. During his tenure there, he worked his way up through the ranks to head trainer in 1976, then to director of marketing in 1989. He was lured away twice to work at Jungle Island (formerly Parrot Jungle and Gardens) but he returned to Miami Seaquarium in 2001 as vice president and chief marketing officer.

“As an established tourism veteran, Eric commands a great amount of knowledge, professionalism and experience. He has had a long history with the park and his passion for marine life is profound and immeasurable,” said Rolf Paegert, chief operating officer for Palace Entertainment. “Although another facility lured him away (twice) for a number of years, he’s returned back “home” to us. We are honored to have him in this new role.”

Eimstad holds a Masters of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Miami. He has served on the board of several business organizations including the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Greater Miami and The Beaches Hotel Association and the Visitor Industry Council. Eimstad is past chair of the Florida Attractions Association, the Academy of Travel and Tourism, and the Magnet Educational Choice Association. He also has served on committees for Visit Florida and Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums.