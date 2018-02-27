New Park Updates Announced at Annual Winter Chill Out Event; Cedar Point Fans Raise $40,000 for Nonprofit A Kid Again

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Although no rides were running, more than 800 Cedar Point fans braved the cold and wet weather to see the park in its winter sleep during Winter Chill Out, an exclusive off-season tour. All proceeds from the event go directly to A Kid Again, an organization that fosters hope, happiness and healing for families dealing with life-threatening illnesses.

Winter Chill Out allowed fans to get up close with Cedar Point’s new world-record-breaking Steel Vengeance roller coaster, the world’s first “hyper-hybrid.” They also learned about the park’s winter operating procedures, toured the park’s linen services facility and experienced what takes place during ride overhaul inspections in the maintenance shops.

At the event, a special presentation was given, highlighting these new changes coming to Cedar Point in 2018:

Point Plaza – The former Park Plaza gift shop, located at the park’s main entrance, is undergoing a complete renovation. With beach-themed décor, Point Plaza will feature a wide variety of Cedar Point souvenirs, t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, bathing suits, candies, snacks and more.

Frontier Foldovers – Located in the former BBQ Shack on the Frontier Trail, this new quick-service food stop will offer folded brisket, chicken and Italian meat sandwiches.

Sidewinder Sue’s – Located near the FrontierTown train station, guests will enjoy new “twisty” fries with meat toppings of pulled pork, brisket or chili.

Miss Keat’s Smoke Shack – New barbecue brisket, pork, wings, sausage and savory sides will be served at this restaurant adjacent to Last Chance Saloon in FrontierTown.

Roundup – The menu gets a shake-up at Roundup with bigger, bolder burgers to match Steel Vengeance’s big and bold thrills, located near Maverick’s entrance.

Chick-fil-A® – Chicken sandwiches, waffle potato fries and hand-spun milkshakes are back. Chick-fil-A returns to FrontierTown in the former Frontier Inn.

FrontierTown Shooting Gallery – The popular game of skill, complete with animated scenes and sounds, returns in the Jitney Arcade.

Western Shoot-out – The Western Shoot-out in FrontierTown becomes the popular basketball game of H-O-R-S-E as guests attempt to sink baskets from strategically-placed spots on the midway.

Gossip Gulch – The new Gossip Gulch stage, located adjacent to Roundup, will feature themed live entertainment, including the park’s Bluegrass Jamboree.

“Lusty Lil’s French Revue” – Lusty Lil’s FrontierTown friends are performing their idea of a French Revue, but misadventure and misunderstanding get in the way. It results in a family-friendly show filled with live music, comedy and cancan dancers. Lusty Lil’s French Revue will play in the Palace Theatre in FrontierTown.

“Vertical Impact” – Acrobats and dancers perform in this new fast-paced, high-energy show in Celebration Plaza.

“Snoopy’s Dog Days of Summer” – Snoopy and his PEANUTS® pals will gather on the Main Midway near Pagoda Gift Shop in this new family-friendly celebration of music, dancing and fun.

Midway Entertainers – Live music comes alive on the midways with The Traildust Trio, performing classic country in the Gazebo near Town Hall Museum; The Tomfooleries guitar duo will entertain with comedy and music in the Palace Theatre and on FrontierTown’s streets; The Swell Tones will serenade guests with their classic 50’s musical stylings on the Main Midway; the Roving Beach Crew will wander the midways, interacting with guests on their quest to find the Cedar Point Beach; and the Summerdaze Band takes the stage at Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.