First speakers announced for Virtual Reality Educational Summit at Amusement Expo International

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Bob Cooney, one of the leading authorities on emerging technology and the amusement industry, is pleased to announce the first speakers confirmed for the inaugural Virtual Reality Educational Summit at the upcoming Amusement Expo International to be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Bob Cooney noted, “As the virtual reality community shifts its attention to location-based entertainment as the primary opportunity for both revenue generation and consumer engagement, Amusement Expo International is the perfect place to bring together these thought leaders to discuss how we can increase the exposure of this game-changing technology. I am honored to announce this initial lineup of VR luminaries.”

We are pleased to welcome the following interactive entertainment industry experts:

• Trevor Botkin, Head of Business, Luckyhammers

• Clifton Dawson, CEO, Greenlight Insights

• Michael C. Getlan, Director of Enthusiasm and Opportunity, Amusement Consultants Ltd.

• Jan Goetgeluk, CEO, Virtuix

• Shauna Heller, President, North America, AiSolve

• Gregg Katano, Senior Facilities Advisor; Upload, Inc. ; Partner, VR Arcade

• Joanna Popper, Global Head of Virtual Reality, Location Based Entertainment, HP

• Paul Rock, Co-founder of Another Reality ; President, Toronto chapter, The VRARA

• Baba Uppal, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, Secret Location

• Kevin Williams, Founder & Director, KWP Limited

• Tarrnie Williams, CEO, Blueprint Reality

• Michael Zaidan, Head of IP and Deployment, Minority Media

Additional speakers are expected to join this group and speak on the following topics: