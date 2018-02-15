Paul Noland resigns from IAAPA

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paul Noland, IAAPA’s president and CEO, has resigned to accept an executive role elsewhere in the attractions industry.

Since joining the IAAPA staff in 2013, Paul has led the association through some of the most successful years in the organization’s 100-year history. He has managed an extensive expansion of IAAPA member services, the continued globalization of the association, and the complicated relocation of our headquarters from the Washington, D.C. area to Orlando. For this, IAAPA owes him a very warm thank you.

IAAPA will begin a global search for a new president and CEO immediately. The search will be led by the IAAPA Compensation Committee. Information regarding the position will be posted at www.IAAPA.org/JobsatIAAPA and on the IAAPA Job Board, www.IAAPA.org/Jobs in the near future.

IAAPA is pleased to announce IAAPA Chief Financial Officer Hal McEvoy will serve as interim president and CEO. Hal’s experience in the industry is extensive and includes a 33-year career with Busch Entertainment Corporation/SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. His background is in corporate finance, accounting, financial control, audit, and operations. IAAPA is confident he will do an outstanding job leading the association through this important executive transition.

Please join IAAPA in thanking Paul for his service to our industry, and in supporting Hal as IAAPA’s interim president and CEO.