SeaWorld unveiled ride car for Electric Eel and celebrated topping-out for completion of steel installation on San Diego’s tallest and fastest coaster

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Are you ready for an eel reveal? SeaWorld is! On Jan. 17, 2018, the park unveiled the new ride car and celebrated the topping out of steel installation for San Diego’s fastest and tallest roller coaster.

Electric Eel, where riders will soar 150 feet and accelerate to more than 60 mph, is on track to open this summer at SeaWorld San Diego.

Electric Eel will feature an exhilarating triple-launch experience with high-energy twists, heart-pounding loops and the only upside-down view of Mission Bay. This

new coaster will EELectrify even the bravest thrill seekers making them feel like an eel as they slither and dart around the track. The Electric Eel area will also feature an interactive learning experience called Mission: Deep Discovery. A habitat with mysterious moray eels, which was opened as part of the new Ocean Explorer attraction in summer 2017, is adjacent to the tallest and fastest roller coaster in San Diego’s history.